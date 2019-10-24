Radio theater in Palestine to hold live, authentic broadcast of The War of the Worlds

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - In 1938, a radio broadcast of the now-classic H.G. Wells novel The War of the Worlds seemed so authentic to the audience, it caused outrage and panic from listeners who believed the events were really happening.
A radio theater in Palestine is hoping their performance goes over much better.
Nickel Theater will hold a live, authentic production of The War of the Worlds on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
“It’s an adaption of an adaptation of a silent film version of the book, but it’s really great,” said John Lamb, owner of Nickel Manor.
Lamb said what makes the show authentic is that it will be produced like it would’ve “back in the old days,” he explained. Microphones are scattered around the room for different voice actors, as well as tools used to imitate sound effects, such as a “wind machine”, a police siren, and more.
Tickets to the adaptation are $10 for seating. Lamb said audience members are allowed to “bring your own everything," meaning food and beverages. Children 12 and under will not be permitted.
Be part of the audience at the Nickel Manor, or tune in to 93.5 FM Smooth Rock radio. For more information about the show, please visit the City of Palestine’s website.