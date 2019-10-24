Patrick Mahomes returns to Chiefs practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KTRE) - Chiefs fans got a good sign on Wednesday when East Texan Patrick Mahomes returned to Chiefs practice on Wednesday, less then a week after suffering a dislocated knee against the Denver Broncos.
Mahomes threw at practice but Head Coach Andy Reid said Matt Moore would be getting a good percentage of the reps with the first team offense as they prepare for a Sunday primetime game against Green Bay.
According to an ESPN article, Moore has not been told if he will start the game.
After the Mahomes injury happened it was believed he could be out for up to six weeks but the team also seemed optimistic.
“It was the best possible result, and I just kind of program in the way he rolls,” Reid told ESPN. “[Athletic trainer Rick Burkholder] does a good job of managing those [injured] guys so they’re not doing too much or not enough. ... I trust them to do their job.”
