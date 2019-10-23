East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Kaufman County remains under a Burn Ban until further notice. Another wonderful day in the books here in East Texas, but the weather is about to change. Beginning tomorrow afternoon, over the NW sections of East Texas, we will begin to see showers and thundershowers moving into the area out ahead of our next cold front. The front will move through our area very slowly late on Thursday and continue through midday on Friday. Now that the front will move through a bit slower than previously thought, the clouds and rain will remain into early Saturday morning. Again, Thursday looks to be fairly nice into the early afternoon, then the rain starts moving in during the middle to late afternoon over the NW sections. The showers and thundershowers will slowly spread southeastward into the area late Thursday and continue to do so into Friday. Friday looks to be fairly chilly and wet with highs in the upper 50s and rain chances at least in the 50% range. On Saturday morning, a few showers should linger before ending during the late morning/early afternoon. Saturday’s sky conditions will start off mostly cloudy and then become partly cloudy. Sunday and Monday will likely be clear, then on Tuesday, a partly cloudy sky is expected with another cold front moving in. This front will not have much rain associated with it, but cooler air will settle in. If you are heading to the High School Football games on Friday night, have umbrellas at the ready and a jacket to keep you warm. You have been warned. Enjoy and stay warm/dry.