Kilgore police ask for help finding missing man

Kilgore police ask for help finding missing man
Larry Wheeler has been missing for over a week. Kilgore police is asking for the public's help in finding him. (Source: Kilgore police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 24, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:55 AM

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Kilgore police are searching for Larry Wheeler, who has been missing for over a week. His disappearance was reported on Oct. 18.

The police department asks anyone with information about Wheeler’s whereabouts to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or via email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Gregg County Crimestoppers by calling 903-236-STOP or through texts to 847411+KiILGORE+the tip. Be sure to refer to incident number #1910-1145.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.