Kilgore police ask for help finding missing man

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Kilgore police are searching for Larry Wheeler, who has been missing for over a week. His disappearance was reported on Oct. 18.
The police department asks anyone with information about Wheeler’s whereabouts to contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or via email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.
Anonymous tips can be sent to the Gregg County Crimestoppers by calling 903-236-STOP or through texts to 847411+KiILGORE+the tip. Be sure to refer to incident number #1910-1145.
