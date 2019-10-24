Indictment: Jefferson man assisted in attempt to make pipe bomb to damage federal building

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Jefferson man accused of providing information to make a pipe bomb to be used to damage federal property.
Beau Daniel Merryman, 18, is charged with the distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices.
Court records show he was indicted on Oct. 16. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Oct. 17. Judge Roy Payne has granted a motion from Merryman’s attorney for him to undergo a psychiatric exam to determine competency.
The text of the indictment states that on Sept. 10 in Cass County, Merryman “distributed by any means information pertaining to, in whole or in part, the manufacture and use of an explosive and destructive device, namely detailed instructions for constructing pipe bombs, with the intent that the information be used for, and in furtherance of, an activity that constitutes a federal crime of violence, including 18 U.S.C. § 844(f) (use of explosives to damage and destroy federal property) and 18 U.S.C. § 1366 (destruction of an energy facility).”
