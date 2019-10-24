Here is the Weather Where You Live

We are still expecting a very slow-moving cold front to move through East Texas late this evening through early Friday morning. As the front moves into the area, showers and a few isolated thundershowers will begin over the NW sections of East Texas this evening. During the overnight hours, the front will move Eastward and with that, the rain will follow. Rain spreads over all of East Texas during the day on Friday as temperatures hold in the 50s throughout the day. Maybe just a little warmer over Deep East Texas. Once the front moves through all of us by midday, we should all be in the 50s. Showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Friday night, tapering off by Sunrise on Saturday. High School Football games are likely to be wet and very chilly. Umbrellas and jackets will be needed. By Saturday afternoon a partly cloudy sky should exist. Rainfall totals of 1.00″ to 1.50″ will be possible with a few of us getting a little more and some a little less. As we head into Sunday, skies should be clear with morning lows in the mid-40s and highs in the lower-70s. A little warmer on Monday and Tuesday before another cold front slides through. Late Tuesday another front moves in. With this front, not too much rain is expected. Much Cooler temperatures are likely with a low temperature on Halloween morning in the upper 30s. The forecast for Halloween is Mostly Sunny with a low of 38° and a high of 61°.