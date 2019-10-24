Hawkins police find cocaine, marijuana, pills during traffic stop in school zone

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A routine traffic stop in a small East Texas town resulted in the bust of a rolling drug store.
It was Tuesday when the police chief of Hawkins made a traffic stop of a motorist speeding in a school zone on FM 14.
Upon a search of the driver’s vehicle, amounts of marijuana, cocaine and Xanax were found, along with a huge amount of cash.
Michaela Moreno was arrested on three charges of felony drug possession.
“Theres always traffic around us, and it’s very important we focus on those violations, get those drugs out of this town and off the streets,” said Police Chief Manfred Gillow.
Moreno remains in the Wood County Jail on bonds totaling more than $100,000.
