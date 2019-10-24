Group of men accused of cashing fraudulent payroll checks at Naples bank, changing appearance, striking again

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) - The Naples Police Department chief is on the lookout for a group of men who allegedly defrauded a bank.
Chief Chris Hogg says on Wednesday, a group of men entered the Morris County National Bank. They each had forged payroll checks in their possession, written in the name of a local business; Hogg said the men took the money when the checks were cashed and then left the bank.
Then the men would change their appearance somehow and re-enter the bank, the chief said. Some would put on different clothes while others would add hats and glasses. Then they would take another forged check and go inside the bank to cash another round of checks.
Chief Hogg asks anyone who has information about this case, these men, or what they may drive, call NPD at 903-897-5321.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.