City phone lines are down in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Grand Saline is advising its residents that the city’s phone lines are down.
According to the Grand Saline Police Department, all city phones are not receiving incoming calls. Police reported that they are currently working to fix the situation and hope that the phones will be up soon.
In the meantime, they ask for residents to call 911 in case of an emergency and they need police, fire or EMS assistance. All non-emergency calls can be directed to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.