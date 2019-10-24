Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.
Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office asked for help locating Dylan Scott McClelland, 19, of Jacksonville, Texas.
McClelland was last seen leaving his home outside of Jacksonville about 7:20 a.m. to go to work. He left his home in a Gray 2000 GMC with Texas license plates MGP6120.
He was wearing white Nike shoes, blue jeans and a white and blue hat with “It’s Personal” written on it.
To provide information, call the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.