Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Dylan Scott McClelland, 19, of Jacksonville, Texas. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 24, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:59 PM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office asked for help locating Dylan Scott McClelland, 19, of Jacksonville, Texas.

McClelland was last seen leaving his home outside of Jacksonville about 7:20 a.m. to go to work. He left his home in a Gray 2000 GMC with Texas license plates MGP6120.

He was wearing white Nike shoes, blue jeans and a white and blue hat with “It’s Personal” written on it.

To provide information, call the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.