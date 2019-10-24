Can you handle the heat? City of Palestine to host 2019 Hot Pepper Festival

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking for a way to spice up your weekend, and we’re talking really spicy, the City of Palestine is hosting a festival for enthusiasts of bold and flavorful food.
Palestine Main Street is holding its annual Hot Pepper Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The festival will include four live bands, family-friendly entertainment, plenty to do for the kids, and of course, a hot pepper eating contest.
No matter who wins, in the end, it’s all about bringing out the best in the community.
“So, this is definitely a family-friendly event, so bring the kids, bring the family," said Mary Raum, tourist and marketing manager for the City of Palestine. "We’ve got a huge kids zone and activities scattered throughout the entire festival for kids to do. We’ve also got great food vendors, so if you’re into spicy, a lot of our vendors are bringing something extra to add to the menu, which is with our theme, which is hot peppers, of course.”
The Hot Pepper Festival is free. The fun kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Palestine. Raum said everything will begin closing down around 7 p.m.
For more information about the Hot Pepper Festival, including vendors, events, and more, please visit the City of Palestine’s website.