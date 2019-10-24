Anderson County sheriff identifies deputy injured in shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Anderson County sheriff has identified a deputy who was injured in a shooting.
Deputy Bradley Coleman is recovering after receiving serious injuries while trying to apprehend a suspect on Oct. 19 at Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park on Hickory Ridge Road.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said the man who shot Coleman was later shot by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. The suspect has been identified as Terry Countryman Jr., 34, of Elkhart. Countryman died later at a Palestine hospital.
According to a press release from the Texas Rangers, DPS troopers were called to assist the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the mobile home park.
“Preliminary information indicates troopers arrived at the scene and learned a deputy was seriously injured from a shooting incident,” the press release stated. “The suspect fled the scene in the deputy’s vehicle. Troopers on scene rendered first aid to the deputy while additional troopers responded to assist.”
The suspect, who was later identified as Countryman, was spotted driving the deputy’s patrol unit a short time later, the press release stated. Countryman then allegedly rammed a Palestine Police Department patrol unit and shot at officers.
The vehicle was disabled, and the suspect grabbed a rifle from the deputy’s patrol unit and fled on foot, the press release stated. At that point, Countryman allegedly stole a blue SUV. After he was found again, he crashed the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, the press release stated.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., a trooper located the suspect near FM 2330 and County Road 458. The suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper,” the press release stated. “The trooper fired a service weapon striking the suspect. EMS was notified and the suspect was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and later died. The trooper was not injured.
