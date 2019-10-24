AAA Texas: Gas prices trend down; could fluctuate in coming days

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The average gas price in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded in down four cents from a week ago, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
At $2.27 a gallon, the average price is 32 cents less than it was a year ago.
In Tyler, the average price is $2.19, down two cents from last week. At an average price of $2.25, drivers in Longview are paying a penny less than a week ago.
Farther south, drivers in Nacogdoches County are seeing an average of $2.34, drivers in Angelina County are seeing an average of $2.27 and drivers in Trinity County are seeing an average of $2.30.
Drivers statewide could see prices fluctuate through the end of October after U.S. refinery utilization dropped to 83 percent — its lowest rate since September 2017, according to AAA Texas.
“Regional gasoline supplies remain healthy but are tightening which market analysts note could create the potential for brief price changes at the pump,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While prices have been dropping over the last week, Texas drivers could see some fluctuations in the coming days due to maintenance on two refineries located near the Texas Gulf Coast.”
Click here for more information on gas prices across the state of Texas.
