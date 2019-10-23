Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon will be full of sunshine which will help temperatures warm to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy for the majority of the day but showers will begin to move in late in the afternoon. This rain will stick around for the overnight hours and the majority of the day on Friday. We should start to see clearing skies late in the day on Friday. You will also notice a big cool off for Friday, dropping to the upper 50s. Over the weekend we will sit in the mid-60s to upper 70s. For the start of the next work week, we will briefly slip back into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday morning another cold front will come through and will bring around a bit more cloud cover and a few showers.