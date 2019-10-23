WEBXTRA: Teal Pumpkin Project helps parents find homes with allergen-safe Halloween treats

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thanks to the Teal Pumpkin Project there are Halloween trick-or-treat options for parents with children who have food allergies.
KLTV’s Jef Chavez spoke to one woman who participates in the Teal Pumpkin Project.
“The Teal Pumpkin program is designed for kids with food allergies,” said Lindy Britt.
Britt added that parents of children with food allergies can go to the web site and print out a map of local places that give out allergen-safe Halloween treats. She said people can also go to the website to sign up to participate.
Britt said she took part in the Teal Pumpkin Project last year. She handed out Halloween-themed stickers, toys, and pencils. She said although just a few people showed up at her house, the ones that did were really excited that there was an allergen-safe option for their children.
Britt said she is hoping that the turnout increases as she and other participants in the program raise awareness about the Teal Pumpkin Project.
The Teal Pumpkin Project’s goal is to raise “awareness of food allergies through the addition of non-food trinkets and toys to your treats, making Halloween safer and more inclusive for all trick or treaters,” according to the movement’s website.
Check out the Teal Pumpkin Project website here.
We’ll have more on this story later.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.