WEBXTRA: Prop 10 would change classification of law enforcement animals after retirement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Proposition 10 will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5th election this year.
Prop 10 is called the ‘transfer of care of law-enforcement animals amendment.’ A yes vote supports this amendment to allow for the transfer of a law-enforcement animal — such as a dog or a horse — to the animal’s handler or another qualified caretaker if the transfer is in the animal’s best interest.
Under the current local government code, a retiring police dog is classified as property, which means it can be auctioned, donated or euthanized.
KLTV’s Brenna Burger spoke with a K-9 handler at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. He trained his K-9 since he was a puppy. He says the dog is a part of his family, and he couldn’t imagine having to hand him over after he retired.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.