Upshur County woman displays hundreds of bras for breast cancer awareness

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an unusual sight, and will certainly grab your attention as you drive by on Highway 271. An Upshur County woman has put hundreds of bras on her fence, but she’s not drying them or selling them. It’s all about breast cancer awareness.
Cynthia Clark is a cancer survivor, so bras on her fence are close to her heart.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is October. Get your mammograms, and this is just to bring it attention in case you’ve let it slip. We all get tied up in our business and forget things. Let’s get a mammogram scheduled,” Cynthia said.
It all started nine years ago after she had a mastectomy.
“I couldn’t use the bras that I owned. I didn’t know what to do with them. I wanted to bring awareness somehow, so I came up with the idea of putting them on the flagpole. My husband said absolutely not. I said can I put them on the fence? He said that ain’t too bad,” Cynthia recalled.
So every September they go up, and every November they come down. That first year she:
“Reached out to other patients, I reached out to other people, and said if you guys want to do a tribute to those who have passed from cancer, or those who are fighting the battle now; I’d like to have it at my fence. And it has grown, nine years, from 200 hundred bras to 2,000,” Cynthia said.
And she gets new donations every year, from all over the U.S. and the world, like New Zealand. But she needs the new bras every year:
“Because they’re pretty damaged by the time; the weather, the birds, they sit out here for six weeks,” Cynthia explained.
There are a few new ones, but mostly they are used. So when they come down in November:
“We just burn them,” Cynthia revealed.
She is open to suggestions if someone feels they can be used for something.
She says a neighbor whose daughter died from cancer was at the fence a while back. The bras jarred her into a mammogram.
“And she did have cancer, but they said she caught it in time. She’s had radiation and chemotherapy, here’s four years later and she’s doing great,” Cynthia said.
So that’s one life saved, and as many as she can, to go. Cynthia certainly isn’t on the fence on that one.
This year she has 1,718 bras zip tied to the fence, but while they were out there today she noticed someone had placed one on the fence. Cynthia’s address is 125 Old Highway 271 off of Highway 271 north of Gilmer if you want to see it or donate a bra to the cause.
