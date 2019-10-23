Tyler crews on scene of crash involving overturned vehicle near Broadway, Alpine Dr

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 23, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 11:55 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler crews are at the scene of where a vehicle is flipped on its side.

The crash is reported to be near the intersection of Alpine Drive and South Broadway Avenue.

According to online records, they were called to the scene of the reported pin-in wreck at about 10:26 a.m. Wednesday. Tyler fire, police and EMS are on scene.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.

