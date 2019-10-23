Tyler-area doctors charged with opioid-related crimes

Description: ON SEPTEMBER 10, 2019, A DISCIPLINARY PANEL OF THE TEXAS MEDICAL BOARD TEMPORARILY RESTRICTED, WITHOUT NOTICE, THE TEXAS MEDICAL LICENSE OF JAMES MARTIN STOCKS, M.D., AFTER DETERMINING HIS CONTINUATION IN THE UNRESTRICTED PRACTICE OF MEDICINE POSES A CONTINUING THREAT TO PUBLIC WELFARE. THE RESTRICTION WAS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. DR. STOCKS IS PROHIBITED FROM POSSESSING, DISTRIBUTING OR PRESCRIBING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN TEXAS AND SHALL NOT SERVE AS A TREATING DOCTOR OR PRESCRIBE TO HIMSELF, HIS FAMILY, HIS PEERS OR OTHERS IN WHICH HE HAS A CLOSE PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP. THE BOARD PANEL FOUND THAT DR. STOCKS WAS ARRESTED ON OR ABOUT AUGUST 12, 2019, FOR CHARGES THAT INCLUDE FELONY DIVERSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. EVIDENCE BEFORE THE PANEL INCLUDES DR. STOCKS' ADMISSION THAT HE TREATED A COLLEAGUE FOR AROUND 15 YEARS, INCLUDING PRESCRIBING HIM OPIOIDS ON A MONTHLY BASIS, WITHOUT CONDUCTING REGULAR EXAMINATIONS AND WITHOUT CONDUCTING APPROPRIATE MONITORING OF THE PATIENT'S COMPLIANCE WITH PRESCRIBED MEDICATIONS. AS A RESULT, THE PATIENT BECAME ADDICTED TO OPIOID MEDICATIONS AND IS NOW IN TREATMENT FOR THIS ADDICTION. A TEMPORARY RESTRICTION HEARING WITH NOTICE WILL BE HELD AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE WITH 10 DAYS' NOTICE TO DR. STOCKS, UNLESS THE HEARING IS SPECIFICALLY WAIVED BY DR. STOCKS. THE TEMPORARY RESTRICTION REMAINS IN PLACE UNTIL THE BOARD TAKES FURTHER ACTION.