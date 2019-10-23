TISD Construction and Technology students building playhouse for Habitat for Humanity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse on the Plaza event is in a little more than a week, and we have six businesses and schools building playhouses to auction off.
Tyler ISD students are building one of the playhouses at the Career Center.
“This a playhouse we are building for Habitat for Humanity, and we are one of several builders that will be building them,” said Sam Becze, an instructor with Tyler ISD. “Then, they will be auctioned off, and the proceeds will go to Habitat.”
Becze said she does the framing, and that includes the roof and the floor. She added that the students do the plywood.
"So we started about in September during the second or third week of school,” Becze said. “So it’s taken us this long so far. This is pretty fun. It’s amazing, and we all have fun,”
Becze said she tried to make the project simple enough that her students could handle in the time frame they had to work with.
“It gives it sort of a cozy, farmhouse look,” Becze said.
Along with the other ones that are being built, the TISD playhouse will be auctioned off in a silent auction on Nov. 2.
