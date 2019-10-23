Texas Bank and Trust warns customers about fraudulent texts

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Bank and Trust are warning their customers about fraudulent text messages that are being sent.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they have received reports from customers about fraudulent text messages that appear to be from various financial institutions.
These text messages state the customer’s debit card is locked and prompts them to call a certain number. According to the post once when customers call, they are then asked to enter their card number and pin.
The Texas Bank and Trust ensured its customers that they would never ask for their card number and pin.
They ask customers who have received a similar text message to use caution and to call their customer service at 1-800-263-7013 or 903-237-5500. Customers can also verify the status of their debit cards through their online and mobile banking services.
