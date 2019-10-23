Smith County Sheriff’s Office release name of suspect shot during burglary attempt

At this time, the suspect vehicle approached both of them at a high rate of speed and with its lights off. Both the homeowner and the neighbor felt their lives were in danger as the vehicle approached. The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and swerved off the road into the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle then crossed the road and drove into a wooded area. All suspects fled from the vehicle into the woods.