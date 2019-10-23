Smith County Sheriff’s Office release name of suspect shot during burglary attempt

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER, Texas (NewsRelease) - UPDATE: On October 14, 2019, Kevon Taye McMiller, 17, of Balch Springs, Texas was booked into the Smith County Jail for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. McMiller’s bond was set at $100,000 by 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell. McMiller was previously treated and released from UT Health East Texas for a gunshot wound he sustained during this criminal episode.
This investigation is ongoing with additional suspects and charges anticipated. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office will not be pursuing criminal charges against the homeowner in this case.
Previous press release
On October 12, 2019 at 12:57 a.m. Smith County Emergency Communications received a 911 call in reference to a Burglary in Progress in the 15000 block of Brookstone (CR 1356) in the southern portion of Smith County.
The homeowner stated he arrived home from work when he observed a vehicle pull up to the front of his house with the lights off and several males exit the vehicle. He then observed the males walking around his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway. The homeowner believed that the suspects were trying to break into his car.
The homeowner exited his home armed with a firearm and fired several shots into the air. At this time, the suspects fled the area on foot in a northwest direction. The homeowner then retreated into his home to call 911 as the suspect vehicle pulled away from his residence headed toward the dead end road where the suspects had fled on foot.
The homeowner came back outside and met with his neighbor, who was now outside armed with a firearm as well. The homeowner was explaining the incident to his neighbor as he was still on the phone with 911.
At this time, the suspect vehicle approached both of them at a high rate of speed and with its lights off. Both the homeowner and the neighbor felt their lives were in danger as the vehicle approached. The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and swerved off the road into the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle then crossed the road and drove into a wooded area. All suspects fled from the vehicle into the woods.
A short time later, one of the suspects exited the woods and told the neighbor he had been shot. A Deputy had just arrived on scene and requested UT Health East Texas EMS. Upon the arrival of Paramedics, the suspect was transported to UT Health East Texas where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Smith County Investigators were able to interview the suspect who admitted to driving the suspect vehicle along with two passengers. He also admitted that they had broken into several other vehicles just prior to this incident. Investigators also determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen.
The additional suspects are still at large and the known suspect’s name is being withheld pending additional charges. This investigation will continue.
