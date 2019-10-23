‘A Rose for a Rose:’ Community prays for Kilgore woman’s return during vigil

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A community gathered to pray for the safe return of an East Texas woman, who has been missing for two weeks.
In Kilgore, a vigil was held on Tuesday night for Rosemary Rodriguez. She was last seen on Oct. 7, leaving her home on Mount Pisgah Road. People were asked to bring a white candle or a single red rose to show their support for her family.
Investigators with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office believe that criminal activity may be involved in her disappearance. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps find her.
