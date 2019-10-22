East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Kaufman County remains under a Burn Ban. Another fantastic day here in East Texas. We are anticipating another one just like it for tomorrow. Increasing clouds on Thursday as another cold front moves through very late on Thursday, or maybe early on Friday morning for the southern sections of East Texas. Some showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible, but nothing as strong as the storms we had Sunday night/Monday morning. Some clouds and rain possible during the day on Friday before ending late and then the weekend, at this time, is looking very nice. Very Chilly Mornings on Saturday and Sunday before slowly warming up next week. Another weak front is possible late on Tuesday, just reinforcing the cool, fall-like air, here in ETX. High temperatures in the middle 70s through Thursday, then in the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Warming into the lower 70s again by Monday afternoon.