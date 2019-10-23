Nats top Atsros 5-4 in game 1 of World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Astros quest to regain the World Series Championship started off on a negative note Tuesday night as the Astros fell to the Washington Nationals 5-4.
Yuli Gurriel got the home team on the board first with a two-run double in the first and it seemed things were going great. Washington would then get home runs by Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto in the 2nd and 4th inning to tie the game at 2.
The 5th inning was not nice to Houston either as the Nationals put up three more runs. The Astros answered back with a run in the 8th but three pop fly’s in the ninth ended the game at 5-4. This was the first loss for Garrett Cole since the last week of May.
The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound for game 2 on Wednesday with hopes of evening the series before it goes to Washington D.C. on Friday.
