Mount Pleasant police: Man allegedly touched women, children inappropriately at store

From the Mount Pleasant Police Department
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Sunday, October 20, 2019, at approximately 11 am, Mount Pleasant Police responded to Walmart at 2311 S. Jefferson St. regarding a suspect inside the store “groping" female adults and children.
The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Gary Kilpatrick. At the time of his arrest, Kilpatrick was wearing a dark green and black colored hoodie, ball cap, black shorts, black tennis shoes, and driving a black Chrysler Sebring car.
Due to quick thinking Walmart staff and security, police were directed towards Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was arrested by a patrol officer and charged with 3 counts of Indecency with a Child. Kilpatrick also had an active arrest warrant for Indecent Assault out of New Boston, TX. Kilpatrick is currently in the Titus County Jail.
Video footage from inside the store identified 3 additional child victims and 1 adult female victim. An additional 4th unidentified child was groped inside Walmart on Sunday around 12:05 AM earlier that morning. A 5th child victim was discovered to have been groped Sunday at Super Suds Laundry, 1224 N. Jefferson St.
Store videos show the suspect briefly pulling two children by the arm, as to pull the child away from their mothers when the parent was not looking.
The suspect does not live in Mount Pleasant but has been staying at a west-side motel in Mount Pleasant since October 15. The motel room and vehicle the suspect was driving have been searched by police.
MPPD is looking for the other victims. These victimized children and the adult woman may have said something. Please share this bulletin. Many of these children were Hispanic. Police are looking for any additional victims so we can file charges against this suspect. If you or a parent believes their child was victimized, please contact MPPD at 903-575-4185 and speak to a detective.