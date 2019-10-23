Longview woman who blamed family dog for fatal 2015 wreck sent to substance abuse program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who was sentenced to probation in a fatal 2015 wreck, has been arrested for violating the conditions of that probation.
In October 2018, Judge David Brabham sentenced Ellen Virginia Hicks five years probation after finding her guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
She was arrested on Oct. 22, 2019 on a charge of violating the terms of her probation, according to Gregg County court records.
Hicks was found to possess and consume alcohol on July 27, according to court records. Her probation was revoked and modified on Sept. 24.
Court records show she will be sent to a substance abuse felony punishment facility.
The criminally negligent homicide case stems from a November 2015 wreck that killed Amy Qualls, 42, of Avinger.
Qualls was driving south on County Road 1466 in Gregg County when Hicks crossed over into her lane and hit her head-on. The report states Hicks was distracted by the family dog in her vehicle.
Qualls later died at a Longview hospital.
