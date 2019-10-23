Fatal explosion near Talco believed to be accidental

RED RIVER COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red River County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three people killed in what they believe to be an accidental explosion at an underground bunker near Talco.
According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Michael Bower, of McKinney, 50-year-old Perry Fetterolf, of Willow Park, and 46-year-old Misty Marple, of Stephenville, were killed on Oct. 12 after a reported explosion on Private Road 5042. Their bodies were recovered the following day.
“We would like to express our condolences to the families of these individuals,” the office stated in a Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office reported the explosion is believed to be an accident. They reported it is believed to have been caused by “an unknown gas and an unknown ignition source.” The sheriff’s office stated nothing found at the scene has led them to believe criminal activity was involved.
According to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has stated the explosion remains under investigation.
