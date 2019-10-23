Driver of car that struck, caused ambulance to crash Tuesday night arrested on DWI charge

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) - The driver of a vehicle that struck an ambulance on Tuesday near Chandler has been arrested.
According to DPS PIO Sgt. Sara Warren, Jose Martinez Moran, 21, was driving a Nissan westbound in the eastbound lane of Hwy 31 west at the Smith/Henderson county line. Moran struck the right side of the cab of a UT Health East Texas ambulance which was traveling in the eastbound lane. The impact caused the ambulance to roll over onto its side.
The passenger in the ambulance was transported to UT Health East Texas with unknown injuries. This passenger was not a patient, Warren says
Neither the ambulance driver nor Moran were injured, Warren says.
Moran was arrested at the scene for DWI and having an open alcohol container, and was taken to the Smith County Jail. He bonded out on a $500 surety bond.
