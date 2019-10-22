Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon will bring clear and sunny skies with temperatures warming to the mid-70s. Overnight we will cool to the lower 50s with a few spots possibly dropping to the upper 40s. Tomorrow, expect similar conditions with temperatures a few degrees warmer in the upper 70s. Thursday, another cold front approaches East Texas. This will increase our rain chances for the evening and overnight hours with a few showers carrying over into Friday morning. This cold front will drop temperatures to the lower 60s for Friday. For your weekend there will be lots of sunshine as temperatures sit below average in the mid-60s to low 70s. Sunny skies will stick around for Monday as temperatures stay in the upper 60s.