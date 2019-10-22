Tanker delivering fuel to Tyler Walmart gas station catches fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at a gas station on Highway 64.
The fire is at 3820 Hwy 64 West. That is the location of the Walmart store on the west side of Tyler.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said that the fire was called in at 7:24 p.m. There are four engine companies, a battalion chief, a ladder company and a fire investigator at the scene. Findley said that a fuel tanker was delivering gas to the station at Walmart, and was in the process of doing so when something caused it to go up in flames. They suspect a passing vehicle may have sparked it, and are investigating that.
Hazmat is at the scene due to fuel spillage, and TCEQ has been notified. The fire has been extinguished.
One civilian is being checked by EMS, but Findley said his or her injuries are not expected to be serious.
