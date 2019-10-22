Suspect in Smith County attempted burglary charged; 2 others still on the loose

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of three men wanted in connection with an attempted burglary in Smith County has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with the crime.
Larry Christian, a spokesperson with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the three suspects were in a stolen vehicle the night they allegedly tried breaking into a homeowner’s vehicle in the 15000 block of Brookstone Drive in Flint.
During their attempt to escape, one of the suspects was shot by the homeowner while driving off. The sheriff’s office said the man later returned to ask the homeowner for help. The other two suspects escaped and were still on the loose as of Tuesday.
Christian said the man authorities arrested admitted to driving the getaway vehicle and admitted to breaking into several other vehicles prior to the incident. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s identity due to the active investigation.
