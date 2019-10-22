Students help sample potential cafeteria fare at Region 7′s annual Food Service Show

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s common knowledge the most important ingredient for young bodies and minds to grow is fuel. Without it, well it may be hard to think let alone do anything else.
That’s why the Region 7 Education Service Center puts on its Food Service Show each year. And students attending help choose the most nutritious and tasty items to stock school cafeterias.
Region 7 Child Nutrition Coordinator Elaine Revell knows kids have to eat, and some are picky, so they are picking the foods with an evaluation.
“Kids’ appetites go all over the place; so when we offer school lunches, we offer them a whole plate. They don’t have to take it all. You know some of them have different appetites. They like different things. The only thing that is required these days is a fruit or vegetable on the tray,” Revell said.
And school administrators, select students and food service workers sampled from a really big room full of food at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.
“Maybe it’s a challenge to meet kids’ nutritional needs because they burn energy at different rates,” I said to Revell.
“They do, and so we do have a calorie range that we meet for each grade group,” Revell said.
Junior Jared Childress of Union Grove cleanses his palette.
“Does it taste like water?” I asked him.
“It tastes like water,” Jared smiled.
He and a couple hundred others weren’t shy about rating their selections, even if it came off a shirt.
“They get a choice in high school: two fruits, two vegetables, a meat, a grain, a milk; that’s a lot of food,” Revell explained.
I thought I’d inform Jared just what he was really eating.
“You know that’s 100 percent broccoli,” I said about a slice of cheese omelet he was trying.
“Yes. I believe it,” he said.
“We’re really trying to not have so many additives. We’re trying to go with local produce,” Revell said.
“You now that’s 100 percent broccoli,” I said to Jared as he ate a piece of fruit.
“Yeah, I know,” he smiled.
“You see more real meats and you see more fruits and vegetables,” Revell said.
“You know that’s 100 percent broccoli,” I said to Jared as he ate a slice of pizza.
“Yeah,” he replied.
“We don’t hide things in the food anymore like we used to,” Revell said.
“Hey you know it’s 100 percent broccoli,” I said to Jared offering him some broccoli.
Hey, I’m just trying to offer up some food for thought.
Nearly 90 food service vendors had samples and examples of their wares for attendees. The average cost per student per day is about three dollars for two meals, according to Region 7.
