SFA football returns home after a month on the road, hosting McNeese

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time in over a month the SFA Lumberjacks will play in front of a home crowd when they host McNesse State on Saturday for homecoming.
“We have four home games and eight on the road,” SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel said. "It has been tough. We have had two good crowds and expect another one on Saturday. Hpopefully we can have a great afternoon.
SFA is just 1-6 on the year. It looks bad on paper but SFA has been in striking distance of a win in the forth quarter in five of those losses. McNeese enters the game 4-4 on the year.
The Cowboys are looking for their third straight win over the Lumberjacks and their first road win of the season. It appears as though the Cowboys would need to win out if they want to make the playoffs.
“I challenged those guys to be really good and locked in and win our preparation. That’s the one thing we’ve talked about, win our preparation through the week," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "You have to do that beforehand before you can go win a football game. Those are the things we do and that’s where our focus is directed. Those are the things we’re challenging our guys to go do, being able to put two back-to-back wins together and being able to win a game and then go on the road to win a game. Within that you’re going to find those words, discipline and detail. You have to have those things to be able to have success and go do those things at a high level and go be a contender in this conference.”
SFA’s playoff chances do not exist but the team is fired up and ready to eliminate another team from their chance.
“I have never wanted to be 2-6 so bad in my life,” Carthel said. “The Southland better enjoy it and get their licks in now because another day is coming where the shoe will be on the other foot. We will not be going to overtime with other people. We will be beating them the way they should be beat.”
The two teams will play at 3 pm inside Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday.
