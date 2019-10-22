SFA football returns home after a month on the road, hosting McNeese

“I challenged those guys to be really good and locked in and win our preparation. That’s the one thing we’ve talked about, win our preparation through the week," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "You have to do that beforehand before you can go win a football game. Those are the things we do and that’s where our focus is directed. Those are the things we’re challenging our guys to go do, being able to put two back-to-back wins together and being able to win a game and then go on the road to win a game. Within that you’re going to find those words, discipline and detail. You have to have those things to be able to have success and go do those things at a high level and go be a contender in this conference.”