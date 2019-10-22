Red Zone Top 10 Week 9: Here are the teams you don’t want to miss

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - This year the Red Zone on KTRE and KLTV is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (7-0) Last Week: 1 – In the 49-13 win over Rockwall heath last week, Haynes King became just the second Lobo quarterback to throw for at least 10 touchdowns in three seasons. The Lobos will face North Mesquite on the road this week. You could see another Lobo record fall this week. Running back Kaden Meredith is just three touchdowns away from moving into the top 10 all-time career touchdowns at Longview.
2. Carthage (7-0) Last Week: 2 – Carthage remained unbeaten on the season with their win over Chapel Hill last week. Kai Horton continues to improve as a starter this year, throwing for four touchdowns in the game. Carthage will head to Palestine this week for a matchup with the Wildcats. Palestine is 1-1 in District of Doom play.
3. Lufkin (6-1) Last Week: 3 – The 55-22 score was not an indication of how the game went against Tomball. Lufkin was up 34-0 at the half. It was a big game for Jordan Moore. Moore threw for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. His passing yards were the most for a Lufkin quarterback in a 4 quarter game.
4. Diboll (7-0) Last Week: 5 – The Lumberjacks have not given up a point since the first half against Crockett back on October 4. They have swept Coldspring and Elkhart by a combined score of 90-0. This week the Jacks will look for their third straight sweep when they host Palestine Westwood on Friday.
5. San Augustine (6-0) Last Week: 4 – The Wolves drop down one spot but still look impressive. San Augustine played Groveton this past Friday night and used their defense to score the first two touchdowns with pick-sixes by Donta Barnes. The Indians played a tight game early, and at one point in the second quarter, it was just a five-point game, but then the San Augustine offense woke up and at halftime, it was 40-14. The Wolves won, 66-39. This week, they are at home hosting West Sabine.
6. Newton (6-1) Last Week: 7 – Hemphill put up a fight against Newton, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half to win on homecoming. The game was tied at 14 at the half, but when the dust settled, Newton won 58-22. Newton is currently second in the district standings due to their overall record having a loss and Anderson-Shiro with no losses but that could all change by the time the two play each other to end the season.
7. Malakoff (6-1) Last Week: 8 – For the second straight week, the Tigers put up at least 70 points. They beat A+ Academy 70-0. So far, Malakoff has only given up 7 points in district play. This week, they host Dallas Madison. Both schools are 6-1 on the year and a perfect 2-0 in district play.
8. Sabine – (7-0) Last Week: NR – For the first time this year, Sabine High School finds its way into the Top 10. The Cardinals are 7-0 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in district play. In fact, they are the only perfect team in district play. Last week the Cards won big, 50-29, over West Rusk. This week they host Mineola before heading to Gladewater the following week. Both of those teams are 2-1 in district play.
9. Gilmer- (5-3) Last Week: 6 – It is hard to figure out the Buckeyes. No one else on the Top 10 has three losses but when you look at their schedule the three losses were to Paris by 17 (ranked at the time), state-ranked Carthage by 9 and to state-ranked Pleasant Grove by 13. They have wins over Atlanta (state ranked at the time) and state-ranked Newton. Gilmer is second in the district right above Spring Hill, whom they have already beat. This week, they play Pittsburg, who is 4th in the district.
10. Alto (7-0) Last Week: 9 – Alto remained undefeated after what on paper was their toughest district test. A fumble recovery in the endzone was the catalyst for the Yellowjackets to get their scoring going against Carlisle last week. The Mean Sting would go on to win 29-7. Alto will play three of the weaker teams in the district to close out the year - Cushing, Hawkins, and Union Grove. None of the three have a winning record.
Teams to watch - Jefferson, Hughes Springs, Grapeland, Mt. Enterprise, Jasper
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.