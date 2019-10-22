Pumps reopened at Tyler Walmart one night after near-disaster with gas tank fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The gas pumps at a Walmart in Tyler were open again Tuesday, not even a day after a gas tanker caught fire near the pumps.
The tanker was offloading fuel at the pumps Monday night at the Walmart on 3820 Hwy 64 West when another vehicle got too close and ignited the fuel.
Due to the quick actions of the tanker driver, only his truck’s hose and the gasoline on the ground around the tanker burned. The tanker itself and the underground tanks did not catch fire.
One person was checked by EMS, but the Tyler Fire Marshal said their injuries did not appear to be serious.
The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office urged the public not to get too close to a tanker offloading fuel at gas pumps. Although the process is safe, the fire marshal’s office said vapors coming from the fuel can easily catch fire.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.