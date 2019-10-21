East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Kaufman County remains under a Burn Ban. Absolutely beautiful conditions are expected here in East Texas after last nights/early mornings storms that moved through. Lots of sunshine is expected through Wednesday, then another cold front is likely late on Thursday. This front does not appear to be as strong as the last two cold fronts...with regards to thunderstorm activity, but we will monitor it closely. Very Fall-Like temperatures are expected for at least the next 7 days. Lows will likely be in the 40s through this period with the exception of Thursday morning where lows will bottom out in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the 70s through Thursday, then drop into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. A nice recovery into the 70s for Sunday and Monday. Rain chances as Thursday’s front moves through will jump to near 50%, then drop to 30% as lingering rain showers are expected through midday on Friday. Plentiful sunshine is forecast for the upcoming weekend and into early next week.