Oil field workover rig lifted from creek near White Oak
An oil field workover rig fell off a bridge and landed in a creek off Merrill Lake Road near White Oak on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Viewer submitted photo) (Source: Viewer submitted)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 22, 2019 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 2:21 PM

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An oil field workover rig that fell off a bridge and into a creek Monday near White Oak has been pulled out of the water.

The rig was pulled out of the creek off Merrill Lake Road on Tuesday. Crews used three wreckers to haul the rig out of the creek.

It was headed to a site about 8 a.m. Monday when it went off the bridge on an oil lease, according to White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell.

The rig landed on its side in a creek, trapping the driver who was pulled to safety by a co-worker.

