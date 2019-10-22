Oil field workover rig lifted from creek near White Oak

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An oil field workover rig that fell off a bridge and into a creek Monday near White Oak has been pulled out of the water.
The rig was pulled out of the creek off Merrill Lake Road on Tuesday. Crews used three wreckers to haul the rig out of the creek.
It was headed to a site about 8 a.m. Monday when it went off the bridge on an oil lease, according to White Oak Fire Chief Jimmy Purcell.
The rig landed on its side in a creek, trapping the driver who was pulled to safety by a co-worker.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.