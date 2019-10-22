EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning East Texas! A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon - near perfect for Fall! More sunshine tomorrow with a little bit more of a breeze and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon. Cloud cover increases Thursday ahead of another cold front. Expect showers and thunderstorms by Thursday night and those cloud last into early Friday morning with clearing skies by Friday afternoon. Temperatures behind this front will drop even more. Expect afternoon highs in the 60s headed into the weekend!