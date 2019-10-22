Large police presence seen at Lake Tyler, search underway

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A heavy law enforcement presence was seen near Lake Tyler as crews conduct a search.
Crews from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, and DPS are actively searching in the general area of Lake Tyler near Highway 64. A DPS dive team was also called to the scene and a drone was seen assisting.
It appears crews are searching for an object just below the bridge. Larry Christian, the public information officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said they are searching for a piece of evidence connected to an ongoing investigation.
Christian said he could not release details about what they are searching for because it is an active investigation.
KLTV will continue to update this story as details become available.
