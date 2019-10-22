East Texas roadwork projects for the week of Oct. 21

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of October 21, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue cleanup activities on FM 2394/Court Drive before moving to FM 322 inside Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. Crews will also perform routine maintenance on roadways around the county.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 Super 2 Project (New Project)
- Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $14.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to set project barricades beginning Monday, October 21. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. The project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek - 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79
- Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC
- Cost: $607,852.40
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is scheduled to tie steel and form bridge rail on this project. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Road widening activities continue with daily lane closures. Expect delays. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes. The contractor is continuing hot mix operations between CR 4236 and Cemetery Rd. Other ongoing work includes seeding and grading areas throughout the project limits; installation and repair of SW3P items, installation of curb and gutter along with pre-cast inlet tops between Cemetery Rd. and CR 300. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Current work includes SW3P items, backfilling pavement edges, hot mix asphalt operations, and milling operations at the Tanyard Creek Bridge. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations at the following locations: SH 204 between SH 110 and US 84; FM 2972 between US 69 and FM 343; and on US 84 between FM 343 and FM 1248. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Paving operations continue on this project that’s widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform seeding operations and driveway construction work. Expect delays on the corridor. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is scheduled to begin drainage improvements on FM 1861. Daily lane closures will be required in some locations. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to close FM 2207 in Gladewater to thru traffic on Wednesday for pipe removal operations. The road will be closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Wilkins Rd for northbound traffic, and at Cole Bottom Rd for southbound traffic. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays during this work.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Current work includes asphalt operations, striping, and placing edgeline rumble strips on the roadway. Expect alternating daytime lane closures. The project includes mill and inlay, overlay and striping, and repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is working on punch list items as the project winds down. Expect delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, edge widening, and replacing driveway pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to conduct hot mix operations on FM 2709 between SH 19N and FM 316N. A second crew is scheduled to conduct base work on FM 316N between US 175W and the Van Zandt County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is performing plant maintenance. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Sheet pile and drill shaft operations continue along with placing embankment for retaining walls, and pouring sidewalks, curbs, and driveways. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III (Notice of Completion)
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The project has been completed.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue edging operations on FM 1798 between US 259 and FM 225. A second crew is scheduled to address drainage issues on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control for both crews.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is repairing base failures on SH 43 just north of the SH 149 intersection. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor plans to complete punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treating the existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts, shape ditches and place asphalt driveways. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
US 79N Reconstruction
- Limits: From US 259 to CR 344
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $5.84 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor will be laying the asphalt surface and placing striping on the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car conducting traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.
US 79S Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 225 to Loop 571
- Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $1.94 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is completing punch list items. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work includes milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance and the Special Jobs crews plan to continue base repairs on SH 110N at FM 16. A second crew is scheduled to perform a washout repair on SH 31E just east of FM 850. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project
- Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $3.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of a 4” pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Cleanup activities continue on this project to remove the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and add right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor will continue roadway construction. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph for this project to replace the existing bridge with a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is performing retaining wall and frontage road construction. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Drainage and paving operations continue with daily lane closures possible from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A construction work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor continues to conduct roadway construction and drainage work. Lane closures will be implemented as necessary. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The CR 1113/Lake Placid Road bridge at Butler Creek is open to traffic with no work scheduled for the week. The contractor continues to conduct work on the project. No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The roadways are open to traffic. The project is building replacement bridges.
FM 346/US 271 Safety Project
- Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $0.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor continues to perform widening operations on the I-20 westbound entrance ramp and acceleration lane. Expect I-20 westbound outside lane closures daily, Monday - Thursday at FM 2015. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue rehab work on FM 3080 starting at SH 198. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating subgrade and placing flex base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is performing minor cleanup activities as the project nears completion. No lane closures are anticipated. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The project is in the closeout phase and no lane closures are anticipated. It is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews are conducting final cleanup and stabilization operations. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews are conducting final cleanup and stabilization operations. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
CR 1903 is open to traffic with minor work being conducted. Work is nearing completion on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek with final cleanup and stabilization work ongoing. The contractor is forming and pouring abutments on CR 2142. Both CR 3415 and CR 2142 are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 778 and on SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 2790
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $350,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The roadway is open to traffic with crews performing minor stabilization and cleanup activities. The project is replacing the bridge.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is forming and pouring the bridge rail. FM 1254 is closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The contractor continues substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews will be laying the surface course of hot mix on the mainlanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews continue utility relocation efforts. Structure widening and installation of safety features along SH 182 and FM 1805 will resume once utilities are relocated. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Thursday - inside lanes thru all three counties.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday, Tuesday, Friday - outside lanes thru all three counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
· Guardrail Repair: In all three counties
· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations continue in all three counties
· Ditch Cleaning and Reshaping: Underway in Smith County from Mile Marker 555 to 560
· Sweeping Operations: Throughout all three counties