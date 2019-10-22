East Texas Ag News: October is bulb buying month!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - October is bulb buying month.
They are in fresh supply and provide a welcome late winter and early spring color for your yard. Bulbs like daffodils and smaller flowered tulips and grape hyacinths can be planted right after purchasing.
But larger tulips and hyacinths need to be refrigerated 45 to 60 days to provide enough chilling to bloom next year. So you’ll want to plant those in late November or early December.
And the most popular cool-season flowering annuals to be set out now are pansies. But there are so many types and colors of pansies it might be hard to pick just one. One tip for flowering annuals – the brighter the color, like reds or yellows, the easier they will be seen from a distance. Blues are best viewed up close.
