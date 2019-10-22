Chocolate ganache icing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a great recipe for your holiday cakes and brownies. Make sure to follow the simple directions precisely.
Favorite Chocolate Frosting
- 24 ounces semisweet chocolate chips (if you’re not a fan of semi-sweet, try milk chocolate chips)
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (Ina & I agree that one should only use REAL vanilla extract)
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature (very important that it be room temp)
Method:
First, place the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a bowl set over a pot of gently simmering (not boiling) water, stirring, until the chips are completely melted. The more you stir, the shinier the icing will be.
Off the heat, add the corn syrup and vanilla and allow the chocolate mixture to cool to room temperature. (It must cool before moving on. Don’t rush it!)
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the chocolate mixture and softened butter on medium speed for a few minutes, until it’s thickened. Spread on a completely cooled cake. This made enough icing to cover the 9×13″ sheet cake I made with 3/4 inch of icing.
