Cass County storm spawned EF1 tornado Monday, NWS confirms

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a third tornado in East Texas from storms that took place Sunday night into Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the EF1 tornado touched down on County Road 2617 in Cass County at 3:08 a.m. They said it tracked almost due east through rural parts of central Cass County for nearly 10 miles.
The weather service said almost all the damage was confined to trees along the entire path. They said there were a few spots where small amounts of tin roofing material were wrapped in among tree debris, but the source of the roofing material was never located.
The weather service said at the surveyed ending point of the tornado on County Road 1145, there was a very small shed structure whose roof was removed.
The tornado ended 5 miles south of Douglassville at 3:21 a.m.
The weather service estimated the peak winds of the tornado to be 100 mph. It had a path length of 9.12 miles and a path width of approximately 150 yards. No one was injured in the tornado.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.