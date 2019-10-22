Behind the scenes of firefighter training

“If you only do it once in a blue moon, you’re going to lose your skills and your knowledge, so we train on different things every month, depending on where you work at,” said Jeffcoat. You can become certified in swift water or anything like that, but you also have training on forcible entry, training on extrication, training on hose deployment, hose handling. So, you just keep brushing up on those skills because if you lose them you won’t be any help to anybody."