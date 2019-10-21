Years-long project brings Stitchin’ Heaven back to Quitman

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman is once again home to Stitchin’ Heaven. The quilt shop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
It first opened in Quitman in 1996 before moving to Mineola. After a project three years in the making, the quilt shop is back in Quitman.
“Quilting was something that I started,I left a corporate job and it was stress management for me. I started quilting just to help myself be better," said Co-owner Deb Lutrell. “It’s an amazing, creative way to express yourself, and that’s the thing that appeals to me.”
This ribbon-cutting was hosted by the Greater Quitman Area Chamber of Commerce.
The new $2 million, 17,500 square feet, Texas-themed facility is at 321 Richards Street in Quitman.
Stitchin’ Heaven offers thousands of fabrics and quilting kits, plus a wide variety of unique programs, including Block of the Month, cruises, retreats and classes.
“We have 6,000 different bolts I believe and lots more on the way,” said Co-owner Clay Luttrell. “We’ve got everything. Some stores will specialize in one type of fabric like they will just do petite fabrics or whatever, but we try to have something for everyone.”
The quilt shop plans to hold a grand opening sometime in February 2020.
