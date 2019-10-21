Troup store clerk accused of stealing $1,500 worth of scratch-offs pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup woman has plead guilty to stealing $1,574 worth of scratch-off tickets from a convenience store which she was employed with.
Samantha Leann Starkey, 35, plead guilty to the charge of third-degree claiming lottery prize by fraud in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Monday. Starkey will be sentenced on Nov. 18.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating on June 7 at a convenience store located in the 300 block of West Duval Street in Troup. Employees at the store said Stark came in the day before and said she had previously bought scratch-off tickets and was there to pick them up. The employee said Starkey came behind the counter and began taking the tickets and placing them in her bag. The employee noticed one of the $50 slots was empty and contacted her manager.
The manager then came to the store and began reviewing the video and saw Starkey take a large amount of tickets and place them in her bag without paying for them. The store owner logged $1,574 worth of tickets had been stolen, according to the affidavit.
