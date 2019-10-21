Trees and power lines down in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Motorists are contending with several weather-related traffic issues in Smith County Monday morning.
Here is a list of roads with trees and power lines down:
TROUP AREA:
Duval Street at Georgia Street - power line down.
CR 2161 at FM 15 - tree down
CR 2177 at CR 2180 - several trees down
CR 2186 at 2138 - powerline down.
Railroad Street at Duval Street - tree down
FM 15 at CR 2156 - wreck involving a vehicle that hit a tree.
Emergency Personnel in Troup says there are several trees and power lines down. They are working to locate and remove these road hazards. Watch for traffic lights to be out in areas where the power is out.
BULLARD AREA:
FM 346 at FM 344 - tree down.
E. Main Street at S. Henderson Street - tree with power lines down.
FM 346 at CR 181 - trees down in road.
Lilly Lane near FM 344 - power line down.
This list is continually growing as more trees and power lined are reported down around East Texas.
If you have a weather related traffic issue to pass along email us at news@kltv.com.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.