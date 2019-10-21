One dead after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after being shot Sunday in Longview.
According to the Longview Police Department, at 3:56 p.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of South Green St.
When officers arrived, they learned that several people were sitting inside the house looking at a gun. A juvenile who was present in the room picked the gun up and fired it in the direction of the victim, striking him in the chest.
The victim was identified as 19 year-old Johntavius Dantarveus Jenkins, of Longview. Jenkins was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center by ambulance and died later that evening.
Police said detectives are still investigating this shooting.
