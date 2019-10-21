National Weather Service teams head to Rusk, Panola counties to survey storm damage

PANOLA AND RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service Shreveport is sending teams out to Rusk and Panola County to survey the damage caused by Sunday night’s storms.
Both counties were issued tornado warnings during a wave of storms that hit East Texas on Sunday night.
The National Weather Service will be sending out teams to both Rusk County and Panola County. They will meet with emergency management in both counties, who will direct them to the places hit hardest by the storms.
Storm damage has been reported in the area of Reklaw in Rusk County and in the area near DeBerry in Panola County. Following the storm, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office advised residents about downed trees and power lines blocking the roadways in the northeast and northwest portions of the county.
An extensive amount of damage was reported in the Wills Point area of Van Zandt County. In Smith County, storm damage was also reported in the Bullard and Troup area.
KLTV will continue to update the story with the latest.
